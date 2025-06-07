The Brief The Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation hosted their annual Defender 2.2 Mile Ruck/Walk & 5.5k on Saturday morning. The 2.2-mile distance represents the estimated 22 veterans lost to suicide every day. Proceeds will go towards their ongoing efforts to travel to military bases and help with mental health initiatives.



The Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation hosted their annual Defender 2.2 Mile Ruck/Walk & 5.5k on Saturday morning; a powerful community gathering honoring the life and legacy of Marine Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt, who tragically lost his life to suicide in November 2021.

As the sun rose on Saturday morning, Sgt. Anthony Muhlstadt's family, friends and fellow U.S. Marines marched 2.2 miles around St. Pete in his honor, a number that symbolizes the number of the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.

What they're saying:

"Anthony had been struggling a little bit, feeling isolated, the loneliness, coming back from deployment," said Anthony's mother, Tanya Mort. "They had prescribed him some antidepressants and he said he was doing better. Things were good, life was good. Then, unfortunately, on November 20th, I got the knock at the door. Two cacos standing there to tell me that Anthony had taken his life."

Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation hosts annual ruck walk in his honor

As they coped with the shock of losing Anthony, they quickly realized they were not the only military family suffering this pain.

"I had no idea until it happened. One of Anthony's fellow Marines, he lost three people to suicide within a year and a half," Tanya recalled. "It's crazy and it's unacceptable. We need to make a difference."

That's why they started the Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation.

Not only do hundreds of military veterans, active service members, and people from around the St. Pete community join them every year at this ruck walk, but they also travel around to military bases across the country to help with mental health initiatives.

"The amount of help that we've gotten is amazing, but in all honesty, the number one reason, the main reason we're all here today, is my mother, Tanya Mort," said her eldest son, William Muhlstadt. "This has become her life, and she has done worlds with it and I think she's gonna do a lot more here in the future."

Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation hosts annual ruck walk in his honor

"His mom and his brother are amazing people," added Mark Calderon, U.S. Marine and Anthony's friend. "What they're doing with the foundation is awesome. They're traveling the DOD installations. You know, they're giving resources. They're doing clinics, safe talks."

Encouraging those who protect our freedom to embrace being vulnerable and know that it's okay to ask for help.

"You are not alone. Just please know that. I need to emphasize that," Calderon said. "I'm not doing this for myself, I'm doing this so you guys can hear someone who's willing to be vulnerable, okay? You matter, you do matter. Your family loves you, your brothers love you, the brotherhood never goes away."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: