Shanghai Disneyland, part of Great Wall of China temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

Shanghai Disneyland announced on Friday that the park will be temporarily closing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak “to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast.”

In a statement posted to the theme park’s website, Shanghai Disneyland confirmed the shutdown would begin on Jan. 25, the date of China’s Lunar New Year.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020,” the message reads.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

Tourists watch the celebration show marking the first anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort at the 196.8-foot Enchanted Storybook Castle on June 16, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo credit: Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Guests who purchased tickets for the park or its hotels will be refunded “through the original ticket purchase channel,” the Shanghai Disney Resort added.

“We wish our guests a healthy and happy Spring Festival!” the message ended.

In addition to Shanghai Disneyland, Chinese authorities have also temporarily closed part of the Great Wall of China, as well as the Forbidden City in Beijing, Reuters reports. It’s currently unclear when either of the historic sites, both popular tourist attractions, will reopen.

