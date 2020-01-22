She credits this Tampa coffee shop with helping keep her young

article

Mary Fabiano is 83 years old but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her, and she’s not shy about her age. How does she stay so spry? She gives full credit to Sips Specialty Coffee House.

Sure, she loves the coffee and the freshly made-in-house pastries, but those are not the secret to her vigor.

“Every day of my life, more or less, even years ago, I never left the house without dressing up and going out and meeting people – coffee shops, the store, whatever. Dress up,” she explained.

“So that’s the true secret,” FOX 13’s Chip Brewster asked. “Dress up, get out of the house, meet people?”

“That’s it,” Mary replied, confirming that Sips is perfectly suited for that mission.

Mary says the staff and the atmosphere are so friendly and welcoming that their customers, in turn, are the same. Striking up a conversation with a stranger is not odd but the norm. She’s even made new friends through their common love of Sips.

“It’s like an old-fashioned coffee shop and everybody says hello,” she added.

Mary and her daughter Victoria go to the coffee shop four to five times a week and don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

MORE INFO:

Sips Specialty Coffee House

6118 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 963-7477

www.sipsspecialtycoffee.com

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

