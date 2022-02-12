‘She protected us’: Anclote High School teacher killed in crash honored with memorial garden

Students, staff and parents are remembering Ciara McKeon, a Pasco County P.E. teacher who also coached the girl’s tennis team, who died after being struck by an SUV in the Anclote High School parking lot Thursday morning.

Dozens turned up Saturday morning outside Anclote High School digging and planting to help memorialize their beloved 28-year-old teacher.

"She was like the life of the party. She was always keeping everybody motivated. She holds us together as a team," student Emma Parra said.

Her players say she was like a second mom to them.

"She protected us, like at Districts last year. She was there with us every step of the way and didn't want anything to happen to us," student Madalyn Anttila commented.

Thursday morning, McKeon was walking through the school parking lot when authorities say she was struck by a Kia Sorrento SUV. Troopers say the driver, a 24-year-old man from Clearwater, didn't see her.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, she was trapped under the vehicle before emergency crews freed her and rushed her to the hospital with critical injuries. She died the next day.

"She was so much of a mentor to these kids and just an outing person and so just to show the family that we care and the best way we could do that was to do this," stated Dawn Evans, a parent who helped organize Saturday’s memorial.

Students planted flowers as part of a memorial garden to forever remember McKeon, who students say will be deeply missed.

"If she wasn't there I don't think I would be doing tennis. She's the reason like I'm doing tennis and she motivated me to get better," a student said.

Grief counselors have been dispatched to the school to help students and staff.

So far, the driver isn't facing any charges.