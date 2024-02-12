Riverview shed engulfed in flames causes nearby box truck, boat to catch fire: HCFR

A box truck, a boat and a large shed in Riverview were engulfed in flames on Monday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says multiple people reported a fire just before 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, callers said there was smoke and flames coming from a structure on Fawn Dale Drive.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say when they first arrived the structure had burned to the ground. According to officials, there was another fire.

A box truck and boat were also on fire, according to crews.

HCFR says crews fought the flames and determined that the structure that burned to the ground was a large shed.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to authorities, no one was inside any of the structures that caught on fire.

Firefighters say one woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but no first responders were injured.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The Fire Investigations Unit responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.