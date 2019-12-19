Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man who shot police officer killed by SWAT team

Authorities say a man who shot a police officer in Eustis, Florida early Thursday is now deceased following a standoff with deputies.

Several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT unit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, tracked down the suspect, identified as Jayson Colvin, in a wooded area not far from where he is accused of shooting Eustis Police Captain Gary Winheim.

The Eustis Police Department said they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that one of their officers had been injured, possibly by gunfire. The incident started moments earlier at a Winn-Dixie, on 1955 North State Road 19. Shots were reportedly fired near the grocery store and Winheim was in the vicinity and responded.

Authorities said Winheim was shot after he encountered Colvin at a second location. Crews arrived to find Windheim in stable condition. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

"As the SWAT team got close to the individual, he fled," said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Sheriff Grinnell said the suspect was armed and behaving in an aggressive manner. Members of the SWAT team ordered the Colvin to put down his weapon. They said when he did not, deputies opened fire.

"He failed to comply with the SWAT team's demands and the subject is now deceased," said Sheriff Peyton Grinnell. Multiple deputies opened fire on the individual."

A FOX 35 viewer Derek Hylands sent in photos to FOX 35 News of one of the crime scenes in Umatilla where there is a massive police presence.

"The area is between CR 44 and SR 19 and in between Eustis heading towards Dona Vista/Umatilla FL. A lot of police at least 20 cars Marked and unmarked!" wrote one Twitter user.

