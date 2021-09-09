Sheriff Grady Judd to provide 'final update' on quadruple murder

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give one final update Thursday morning on the shooting rampage that killed four people Sunday in Lakeland. The sole survivor, an 11-year-old who was shot multiple times, is continuing to improve, according to her family.

She's being treated for 11 bullet wounds, a broken leg and other injuries. So far, the young victim has undergone four surgeries, and could need more. She has been interviewed by detectives about what she may have seen or heard Sunday.

Bryan Riley, the man accused of shooting her and four of her family members, is a former U.S. Marine, accused of shooting the 11-year-old, and killing her parents, grandmother and baby brother.

Authorities said he told them he was on methamphetamine at the time of the massacre and was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dan Jarvis, the founder of 22Zero, an organization based in Lakeland that helps people work through PSTD, says it would be wrong to assume PTSD is to blame for Riley’s behavior.

"Saying PTSD is going to cause a veteran to go off in a mass shooting event, the facts don’t bear that out," he told FOX 13. "With over a million veterans with PTSD, we’re not seeing that."

Dr. Jannell Royster, a psychologist, said, typically with PTSD, the trauma is internal and the violence is directed toward themselves.

"They want to get out of their own head. It is not normal for them to go homicide," she said.

What's more, Sheriff Judd said the suspect told investigators he'd created an "OPS plan" to carry out the attack.

Deputies said he left the his home dressed in full body armor, carrying a large duffel bag. Investigators recovered at least three guns from the scene, including an AR-15 style rifle.

Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

LINK: For help with PSTD, you can call the Lakeland-based organization that Jarvis founded, 22Zero, at (863) 221-6304 or go to https://22zero.org/.