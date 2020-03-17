Sheriff: Polk detectives arrest 16 people in undercover sting targeting child predators

article

In an undercover operation, Polk County detectives nabbed 16 men who, they say, "prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity."

Officials said those suspects believed they were communicating online with a child, but it was an undercover detective. According to the sheriff's office, detectives posed as a child between the ages of 12 and 14.

Most suspects showed up to an undercover location within Polk County at meet who they thought were children and to sexually batter them, according to the agency. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects traveled from Winter Garden, Plant City, Orlando, Clermont, Oviedo, Lorida, Tampa, Apopka, Auburndale, Lakeland, Ruskin, Brooksville, and Davenport.

"Some of them transmitted pornographic images and solicited the children online, and were arrested for that," the sheriff's office said.

Among the 16 suspects were a registered sexual predator, a Navy veteran who works for Disney Vacation Club, an assistant youth soccer coach, a grandfather with nine grandchildren, and two full-time college students. The oldest suspect is 59 years old, and the young is a 21-year-old.

The operation lasted for seven days. Detectives from the Desoto, Hillsborough, Lake and Osceola sheriff’s office were involved in the operation.

The following information on each suspect was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office:

1. 44-year-old Jorge Hernandez Lopez of Davenport

On March 10, 2020, Lopez – using the profile name “Fun4boys!” - engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. Upon telling the “boy” that he was 34-years-old, and learning the “boy” was 14, he said, “cool. I’m into young. I’m ok with that tbh.” He asked the “boy” to send photos, and asked what his sexual experience was. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then arrived that evening, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s been curious about young boys and that he’s chatted online with them. He told detectives that he’s currently unemployed.

Lopez was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

• One count Use of a Computer to Seduce a Child (F-2)



2. 33-year-old Donald Paul Diem, Jr. of Winter Garden

On March 10, 2020, Diem – using the profile name “PauleD” - engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He asked the “girl” to send photos of herself in the shower, and asked what she wanted to do with him. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there in his Tesla that evening, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s married with two children, a Navy veteran, and employed at Disney Vacation Club.

Diem was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

3. 28-year-old Jose Salgado of Plant City

On March 11, 2020, Salgado engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He asked the “girl” to send photos of herself to him and discussed what he wanted to do with her sexually when he arrived. He said he was okay with her age if she was okay with his. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there that evening, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s an assistant youth soccer coach, and is a pest control technician.

Salgado was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

4. 44-year-old William Russel Bronson of Orlando

On March 11, 2020, Bronson – using email rustybronson75.rb@gmail.com - engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. He asked the “boy” to send photos of his genitalia to him and discussed what he wanted to do with him sexually in his SUV and that they could “mess around” so the boy could “get some experience.” He said he needed to eat first before driving to pick the boy up because “my girl cooked and will be mad if I don’t eat.” He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there that evening, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s unemployed.



Bronson was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



5. 29-year-old Maxwell Anthony of Orlando

On March 13, 2020, Anthony engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told her what he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then arrived in an Uber, where he was arrested without incident. He had condoms in his pocket. His criminal history includes previous arrests for drug possession and failure to appear.



Anthony was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

6. 30-year-old Jimmie Rush Jr. of Lorida

On March 12, 2020, Rush engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. He sent nude photos to the “boy” and told him what he wanted to do with him sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there the next day, where he was arrested without incident. He told detectives he works in a restaurant at Universal Orlando.



Rush was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

• One count Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor (F-3)

• One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child (F-3)



7. 22-year-old Matthew Budd of Auburndale

On March 13, 2020, Budd engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. He told the “boy” he worked at Legoland and if the boy could get a ride to the theme park they could “make out and stuff” in the bathrooms and other areas of the park. He arranged to meet the boy when he got off work the next day near the theme park. He told detectives he works at the Legoland hotel as a dishwasher. His criminal history includes previous arrests for lewd/lascivious battery, sexual battery, cyberstalking, battery domestic violence, burglary, petit theft, criminal mischief, DWLSR, and violation of probation.



Budd was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

• One count Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor (F-3)



8. 59-year-old Mitchell Gaunt of Apopka

On March 13, 2020, Gaunt engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. The next day he showed up and was arrested. He told detectives he has 9 grandchildren, and recently retired and moved to Florida.



Gaunt was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



9. 21-year-old Christian Buford of Lakeland

On March 14, 2020, Buford engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 12-year-old girl. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there, where he was arrested without incident. He told detectives he is a student at Liberty University, in flight school in Lakeland. He said since he was only going to be receiving oral sex from the girl, he thought it was okay.



Buford was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



10. 26-year-old Miguel Caez Jr. of Davenport

On March 13, 2020, Caez engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told her what he wanted to do with her sexually and asked for the address to the undercover location and then took an Uber there the next day, where he was arrested without incident. He told detectives he is homeless. He’s currently on probation and his criminal history includes 6 felonies and 2 misdemeanors, including arrests for battery domestic violence, forgery, and no valid DL.



Caez was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

· One count Use of Computer to Seduce a Child (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)

· One count VOP (F-3)



11. 27-year-old Nicholas Sydnes of Oviedo

On March 15, 2020, Sydnes engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He told her, “I’ll be honest, I’m on [dating app] to either talk to girls about dirty things or meet up. Are you okay with that?” He asked for the address to the undercover location and drove there, where he was taken into custody without incident. He brought condoms.



Sydnes was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



12. 24-year-old Bhavya Shah of Tampa

On March 15, 2020, Shah engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He told her he was working on his Master’s degree, to become a pharmacist. He asked her what kind of condoms she preferred, and when he arrived at the undercover location he had 2 condoms in his pocket. He asked if he could receive a “ticket” instead of being arrested, so he could finish his thesis paper. He was taken into custody without incident.



Shah was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



13. 28-year-old Eric Michael Chachick of Ruskin

On March 13, 2020, Chachick engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He sent her a picture of his genitalia and discussed having sex with her. He drove to a park near the undercover location but left without meeting the “girl.” Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on March 16, 2020, without incident.



Chachick was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and charged with:

• One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony (F-3)

• One count Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor (F-3)



14. 48-year-old Paul Lagerblade of Brooksville

On March 11, 2020, Lagerblade began engaging in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He had several conversations with her over the next few days, during which he discussed picking her up and taking her to a hotel room. Lagerblade also answered another advertisement – using email address windyguitar462@gmail.com - posted by an undercover detective posing as a mom with a 13-year-old daughter. He told the “mom” he would pay $150.00 to have sex with her daughter. During the conversation, Lagerblade said, “I really want to come over, but I wasn’t honest with you…I was arrested for trying to have sex with a minor and I did 6 years in prison for it. It was a police sting, and it was all because I answered an ad on Craigslist. It’s obvious that I’m attracted to underage girls, but because of what happened to me I’m really nervous about this being a set up. I’m sorry if I sound paranoid, but that’s why I asked to see your daughter in a video call. I never want to go back to prison.” Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on March 16, 2020, without incident. According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, Lagerblade was arrested for attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in July 2011 in Citrus County, and in 2012 was sentenced to 7 years, 6 months in prison. He was released in April 2018.



Lagerblade was booked into the Hernando County Jail and charged with:

• Two counts Use of a Computer to Seduce a Child (F-3)

• One count Use of a Computer to Solicit a Parent to Consent to the Participation of a Child Committing a Sex Act (F-3)



15. 28-year-old Carlos Javier Torres-Torres of Clermont

On March 12, 2020, Torres-Torres engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told her he would bring condoms so she wouldn’t get pregnant. He drove to the undercover location but left when he saw people outside nearby. He accused the girl of “playing games” with him, and he was hurt because he was going to be “so loving” to her. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on March 16, 2020, without incident.



Torres-Torres was booked into the Lake County Jail and charged with:

• One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex (F-2)

• One count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3)



16. 39-year-old Jason Griffith of Daytona Beach

On March 12, 2020, Griffith engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He spent several days chatting with her and telling her the things he wanted to do to her, and sending her explicit photos of himself, and asking her to send him explicit photos of her. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on March 16, 2020, without incident.



Griffith was booked into the Volusia County Jail and charged with:

• One count Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony (F-3)

• Two counts Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor (F-3)

• Two counts Use of a Computer to Seduce a Child (F-3)

