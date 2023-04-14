Sheriff: Suspect led 'disgusting secret life' involving sex with minors, child and animal pornography

article

A yearlong investigation into a Brandon man's "disgusting secret life" started with detectives trying to find sexual predators online, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Detectives said 28-year-old Austin Drue Hoffman interacted with undercover officers posing as children in online forums. That's when they began to unravel what the sheriff called the "much darker, troubling" aspects of the suspect's life.

During the initial investigation, detectives said Hoffman lied online about his age, telling undercover deputies he was 19 years old.

For a few days, Hoffman asked the deputies for nude photos and proposed sexual acts, according to HCSO.

He was arrested in May 2022 and charged with using a computer to illegal acts while misrepresenting age and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

But that was just the beginning.

After Hoffman's arrest, deputies got a search warrant for Hoffman's phone.

On it, they found more than 100 videos of sexual child abuse, including infants, plus computer-generated images of child sexual abuse and videos of bestiality, HCSO said.

Investigators said Hoffman also shared more than 100 videos of sexual abuse images and videos with others online.

Hoffman was arrested again in December 2022 and charged with 100 counts each of out of state transmission of child pornography by electronic device and possession of child pornography (realistic computer-generated videos).

He was also charged with multiple similar counts related to possession and transmission of child pornography and sexual activity with animals.

Still, investigators found more.

They got a search warrant for Hoffman's home, located near 1400 Village Court in Brandon, where they found more electronic devices containing child abuse images and videos.

Meanwhile, while Hoffman was in custody, detectives learned Hoffman had been engaged in sexual activity with juveniles.

Three victims were identified, who were able to tell investigators what happened.

Additional charges were added, including promotion of sexual performance by a child, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to solicit illegal acts and sexual activity with a minor.

Austin Hoffman is in jail with a $3M bond. Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the suspect, or any instances of child exploitation, to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.