Sheriff's office says a Clearwater man wanted for murder tried to drown deputy

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they were searching for 34-yr-old Joshua Henderson of Clearwater in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend when they found him hiding in a retention pond.

When they tried to arrest him, the Sheriff's office says Henderson pulled a deputy under the water and held him there.

Henderson is now charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office says he was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Shyanne Turner earlier that day.

