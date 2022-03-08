Shine for Health: Glow in the Park 5K happening in St. Pete Saturday night

The Fit City 5K is returning in person to St. Petersburg this weekend.

The 5th annual race, which went virtual last year due to the pandemic, features a 5K run or 1-mile walk along Bayshore Drive. The event, organized by Healthy St Pete and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department aims to encourage families to ‘Shine for Health’.

The theme is ‘Glow in the Park’ and will take place at North Straub Park on Saturday, March 12. In addition to the race, there will be family friendly activities and vendors as well. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite glow products or costumes.

The event kicks off at 5 pm. The 5K begins at 6:30.

Advertisement

For more information or to register, visit the race website, healthystpetefl.com.