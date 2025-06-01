Shipping containers turned into hideaway retreat in Florida

The Brief Headwaters Hideaway Eco Retreat is in Jupiter, Florida. The venue rests along the headwaters of the Loxahatchee River. The living space is made of 3, 40-foot upcycled shipping containers.



Tucked away in the Jupiter Farms area of South Florida is the Headwaters Hideaway Eco Retreat. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath getaway can host up to eight people looking to escape the busy city life for a stay on the Loxahatchee River.

The backstory:

At Headwaters Eco Retreat, visitors come for the great outdoors, but it's what indoors that often wows them.

The location is located at the headwaters of the Loxahatchee River with access to hiking and biking trails as well as being located next to the riverfront, but what greets visitors first is the visuals of the venue, which are three, upcycled 40-foot shipping containers.

"We wanted people to know that they were in a shipping container," shared owner Rick Clegg, "So we left as much of the shipping container, the corrugated metal that you see on the outside, so we keep as much of that on the inside as possible."

The result is a spacious living and sleeping area downstairs with a common area overlooking the river.

And an upstairs area with sleeping for more visitors and two balcony seating areas for entertaining.

"But most of the people that come here want to be outdoors," admitted Clegg.

The venue provides bicycles for visitors to use to ride to the adjacent Riverbend Park, which is 600 acres of preserved land with hiking trails and biking lanes.

For Clegg, the shipping container build was important. "It only occupies a small slice of the property."

"I’ve talked to many, many guests who would like to do something similar, and where they get stopped is their local municipality planning and zoning."

Clegg’s advice is to hire an architect and work on the problem proactively with a design that encourages conservation and focuses on the use of the available space on your property.

What's next:

To learn more about the location or to plan your own visit, you can find the Headwaters Eco Retreat by clicking here.

