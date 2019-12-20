Shipping deadlines narrow as last minute Christmas shopping ramps up

The shopping and shipping frenzy is underway as millions count down the days until Christmas.

Friday was the last day to get packages in the mail to arrive by Christmas without paying for express shipping.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will average 20.5 million packages per day through the rest of the year.

Last-minute errands don’t stop at shipping. Shoppers are hitting stores for wrapping paper, gifts and more.

The National Retail Federation said over 147 million people will shop for final deals this weekend.

Some do their best to work ahead to shorten their Christmas checklist.

“I shop throughout the year and put it up in my closet and then pull it down and say okay what do I have now,” shopper Pamela Martin said.

Once everything is done, shoppers said it’s how they spend time Christmas Day that counts.

“I have in-laws that are 92 and 95, and that’s the biggest Christmas gift of all for us. All my kids will be here, and we’ll be celebrating as a family. So, we’re really looking forward to it,” said Caki Rinaldo, of Tampa.

If you missed Friday’s deadline, the U.S. Postal Service said Saturday, Dec. 21, is the deadline for priority mail and Monday, Dec. 23, is the deadline for express mail for packages to arrive Christmas Day.