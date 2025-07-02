Shocking video shows woman falling from rising drawbridge in Miami

A woman was seriously injured in Miami after falling from a rising drawbridge.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Saturday around 10:45 a.m. at the Brickell Avenue Bridge, according to reports.

The bridge connects Miami to Brickell and when it is fully lowered it spans 90 feet.

Video captured by Rob Bruno showed the woman clinging to the railings at the top of the bridge as it lifted, before sliding down and crashing onto the road below.

Dig deeper:

The woman suffered serious leg injuries, local reports said.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene and quickly launched a rescue operation. One officer sustained a laceration during the effort.

Both the woman and the officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.