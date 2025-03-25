Suspect caught after shooting investigation leads to SWAT response: SCSO
VENICE, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a shooting suspect has been caught after the investigation led to an hours-long SWAT situation on Monday.
What we know:
According to SCSO, investigators responded on Monday afternoon to the 5000 block of Olivia Rd. south of Venice.
One person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound, deputies said, while SWAT units staged outside a home where the suspect, later identified as Kevin Johnson, was believed to be barricaded inside. He was not found inside the home, however.
Pictured: SWAT units outside a Sarasota County home during a shooting investigation.
On Tuesday morning, SCSO said Johnson was caught. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
SCSO did not release details on what led to the shooting or where Johnson was captured.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
