Suspect caught after shooting investigation leads to SWAT response: SCSO

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a shooting suspect has been caught after the investigation led to an hours-long SWAT situation on Monday.

What we know:

According to SCSO, investigators responded on Monday afternoon to the 5000 block of Olivia Rd. south of Venice.

One person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound, deputies said, while SWAT units staged outside a home where the suspect, later identified as Kevin Johnson, was believed to be barricaded inside. He was not found inside the home, however.

On Tuesday morning, SCSO said Johnson was caught. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

SCSO did not release details on what led to the shooting or where Johnson was captured.

