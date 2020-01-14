Shooting suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Plant City

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Plant City police are investigating a shooting that led to a suspect being shot by an officer.

The sheriff's office said the suspect shot a man in the area of Colson Road Tuesday afternoon.

Plant City police and the sheriff's office both searched for the suspect, who ended up firing at law enforcement during the search.

The suspect was still armed when a Plant City officer located him in the area of Kilgore Road and Highway 39. The officer shot the suspect, who was then taken to an area hospital.

The conditions of the original victim and the suspect are both unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.