Shooting victim crashes into St. Pete home, later dies at hospital, police say

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man’s death and damaged a home.

Officers received a report of the shooting late Thursday night. Investigators said they victim, described as a young adult man, was shot and drove a short distance before the car crashed through the garage door of a home on 38th Street South.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away. His identity has not been released.

No one else was injured, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

