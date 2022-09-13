Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say
article
TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers.
The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive.
Police officers are on scene investigating the shooting. Investigators said the suspect is known to the victim.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.