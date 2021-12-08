Siesta Key residents show solidarity in push to secede from Sarasota County

Siesta Key residents gave a show of solidarity in hopes that state lawmakers will allow a referendum on whether the barrier island of 5,500, which is currently governed by Sarasota County, can form a city.

Residents of the 2.5-square-mile island say they're sick of shoddy roads, not having their own police department, and of seeing county commissioners approve hotel developments.

"We are 1.5 percent of this big county of Sarasota," explained Harry Anand, an organizer of Save Siesta Key. "(It) has continued to grow. As a result of it, we don't have a voice."

They're calling on a majority of the six state lawmakers who represent Sarasota, several of whom were listening Wednesday night, to ask the entire legislature to allow an up or down referendum on annexation.

Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) says he's in favor.

"We have a divided caucus right now. What we have to do is decide on a plan as to when we are going to vote on this."

There were, at best, a handful of people at the Siesta Key Chapel who had reservations, centering around whether they are biting off more than they can chew.

"I agree with everyone's concerns," stated resident Jackie Barry. "I just think this being rushed through on emotion."

One potential catch is that a new city, like all cities, can start to collect property taxes.

Those organizing the Siesta as a City concept insist it would cost less than $100 a year in taxes on a nearly $500,000 house.

Supporters say changing and becoming a city is the way to keep things as they are.

"This is more than just a place," said Ashley Cebak. "This is my life. Nothing else means more to me than this."

The legislative delegation would vote in early January to decide on whether to ask the legislature to approve the up or down referendum.

