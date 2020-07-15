Silver Alert issued for missing Englewood man with dementia last seen in Tampa

article

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Gerald Polk, 83, who is missing from the Englewood area.

Deputies said he has been diagnosed with dementia and is 5’09” and weighs 120 pounds.

He has a dark tan complexion, blue eyes and medium-length brown/grey hair. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

He is driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corp specialty tag UUR5F.

Polk was last identified as being in the area of I-4 and I-275 in Tampa at around 1:35 p.m. on July 15 and he did not know exactly where he was, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-639-0013 or other local law enforcement.