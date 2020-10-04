Silver Alert issued for Winter Haven man

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Lee Seymour, 78, of Santa Maria Drive in Winter Haven.

He was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at home and was discovered missing from his home around 8:45 a.m. this morning.

He left in a white 2019 Mazda CX-5 SUV with FL tag LMBY57. He is 6'1" tall, weighs 160 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and an orange-and-white striped shirt.

Seymour has dementia and requires oxygen. He does not have his medications. Deputies believe the car he is in was spotted on Carl Floyd Road this morning during the same time frame he was discovered missing.

Anyone with information about Seymour is asked to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

