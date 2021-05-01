Single-engine plane crash in Lakeland, two occupants on board with injuries

article

Lakeland Police and Lakeland Fire Department are on the scene of a plane crash in Lakeland near the Lakeland Linder International Airport.

Shortly before 2:30 pm on Saturday, at 4150 South Pipkin Road, a single-engine plane with two adult occupants crashed in the industrial park area. The area is located just off the airport property.

Both of the occupants were airlifted with serious injuries. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured.

Both the FAA and NTSB have been notified and will oversee the crash investigation.

There are no additional details at this time.