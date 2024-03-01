Singles are dumping dating apps, turning to events

Singles might be sick of swiping, as dating is going old school.

A new study shows dating apps, like Hinge and Tinder, saw 15% fewer users since just last year, but in person dating event attendance has nearly doubled in the U.S. this year, according to Eventbrite.

"Pretty much everyone is saying ‘I’m done with dating apps, I haven’t had a good experience, I’m ready for something different," said Angelika Morris, with Soulmate Search Matchmaking. "I believe dating app culture gamifies love, our most important human relationship, in a way that makes it addicting, to always be seeking self, external validation, short intimacy flings, whatever it is."

A company called Events and Adventures saw this coming. They host 40 in-person events a month just in Tampa Bay: singles only.

"We do events like group hikes, karaoke nights, bioluminescent kayaking, skydiving, we do active stuff, artistic stuff, just a little bit of everything, something for everyone," Kari Faulkner, with Events and Adventures Tampa said.

Even the company’s founder… found love.

"Mark was over the online dating thing. He was newly divorced and single and, while starting this company, he met his wife. He interviewed her for the club."

Not only are users dumping dating apps, but Match Group, the owner of Tinder, Hinge, and The League is now being sued for a predatory business model, accused of allegedly turning users into swiping addicts.

"They are designed to keep you on the app, kind of like a casino or jackpot thing, your brain goes into a repetitive dopamine pleasure seeking cycle," said Morris.

They say, it’s time to date like it’s 1988.

