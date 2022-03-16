Skateboarder hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Nokomis

Sarasota County deputies say a skateboarder was injured after a crash, and the driver behind the wheel left the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, a dark-colored Nissan Altima was heading south on Tamiami Trail when the vehicle struck the pedestrian on a skateboard as they were attempting to cross the road near Palmetto Road.

Investigators said the driver didn't stop. Instead, they made a U-turn and headed north on Tamiami Trail. The skateboarder was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or dial 911.