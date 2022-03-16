Sarasota County deputies search for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

article

A bicyclist had serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota, and deputies are trying to track down the vehicle and driver involved.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road near Monica Parkway. Sarasota County investigators described the suspect vehicle as "light-colored."

They said the driver was heading north on Lockwood Ridge Rd. when the vehicle struck the bicyclist, who was not publicly identified. Then, officials said, the driver continued heading north without stopping.

The bicyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said the hit-and-run vehicle should have front-end damage.

READ: Two 'suspicious' homicides put Sarasota community on edge

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or dial 911.