Skeletal remains discovered by children playing in abandoned house in Highlands County: Deputies

A death investigation is underway in Highlands County after children discovered skeletal remains while playing inside an abandoned home in Avon Park.

Deputies say the children found the remains at a deserted residence on Memorial Drive on Thursday.

The kids told a nearby adult what they had found, and that person called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after deputies say children found skeletal remains in an abandoned house on Thursday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, the remains appear to have been inside the home for well over a year.

Deputies say it appears as though the person was using the house as a shelter.

Detectives are still trying to identify the person and the medical examiner will try to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

