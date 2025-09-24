Skyway Bridge reopens after 'law enforcement activity', FHP says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Skyway Bridge is back open after "law enforcement activity" on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Southbound traffic was being diverted at 54th Ave. S and northbound traffic is being diverted at US-41.
FHP did not say what law enforcement was doing on the Skyway Bridge.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.