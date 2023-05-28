Sleepy Hollow Fish Camp provides visitors with a unique adventure in Floral City

In Citrus County, residents know that the real legend of Sleepy Hollow isn't in New York. It's right here in Floral City.

But this Sleepy Hollow isn't a Halloween horror tale. It's an adventure that you, too, can enjoy.

Resting in the Tsala Apopka Lake area, the Sleepy Hollow Fish Camp was started in 1951.

"Airboats have been part of the community and lifestyle forever," shared Nelson Otero. He's the CEO of Sleepy Hollow and knows a bit about having to get around all of the natural waterways in the area.

"We're here in Floral City. We're in one of Florida's premiere lakes and swamps. We have rivers and lakes as well."

When you look at the area on Google Earth, it seems like there's more water than land because there is.

So, if you've ever wanted to venture into the bogs and swamps of what Florida used to be like, you can.

Sleepy Hollow offers airboat rides run by locals that take you where the locals go.

"We're going to take you on the best ride," said Otero, "When we take you in the swamp, we literally take you in the swamp!"

Captain Paul Gagnon, Air Boat Operator, described it this way, "We try to give you a ride that's different than everyone else. We want to give people (a) ride like the locals ride."

What does that mean exactly?

"We don't have a set schedule," Gagnon explained, "We do trails, we do sawgrass, we jump the road. We try to tell them about flora and fauna. We guarantee we'll give you a ride like the locals ride because we are the locals."

Otero described it this way, "We'll do the Chain of Lakes, we'll do the swamp part of it, we do Moccasin Slough, we do Rattlesnake Island."

The answer is yes if you are wondering whether there is time to explore all those locations. And the best part of that is this, according to Otero, "We don't charge if the motor's not runnin'."

If you want to visit Sleepy Hollow Fish Camp, they are located about 10 minutes southeast of Inverness in Citrus County at 10333 E Gobbler Dr, Floral City, Florida 34436.

You can call ahead for reservations at 352-247-2446.



