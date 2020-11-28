Small Business Saturday in the Bay Area

It’s time to start checking off that holiday gift list, and this year small businesses around the Bay Area are hoping shoppers will consider them this holiday season.

Small business owners have taken a hard-hit with the pandemic and they need the community to help them get back on their feet.

That’s why the City of Tampa and organizations in St. Pete have launched initiatives to highlight the small businesses in the community this holiday season.

For many of these small business owners, they’re really struggling right now. With the pandemic forcing their doors to stay closed earlier this year, then the slow gradual return to normal, it’s been tough for these business owners to get back on their feet. They rely on the community to support them, keep their doors open and put food on their table.

So this Small Business Saturday, and throughout the holiday season, local shops are hoping that shoppers will check them out and put some of that holiday money towards a more unique gift.

The City of Tampa has a list of about three dozen small businesses up on their website. It can be found at https://www.tampagov.net/msbd/shopssmalltampadirectory.

In St. Pete, organizations have come together for the Gobble Gobble Small Business Event that will be going on through Sunday. The event highlights over 100 small businesses and local mom and pop shops in the St. Pete area. That list can be found at https://stpetemainstreets.com/?page_id=4753.

Advertisement

The lists of the small shops will be posted through the holiday season, but shoppers may be able to find a few extra deals this weekend.