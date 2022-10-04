Small store collaborating with 25 Tampa Bay artists celebrates second year in business

A small store is celebrating their second anniversary of helping local artists find success. Beach House 5317 is a one-of-a-kind artistic heaven.

Curtis McCue has been creating artwork for a long time, and his tropical designs use recycled materials that are native to Florida. He displays his work at Beach House 5317.

"I love making this kind of artwork, and it's just a good fit. It's a really nice fit to be able to have it here[Beach House 5317], and I really appreciate it," McCue said.

Beach House 5317 Owner Jamie Edwards said they are collective of 25 Tampa Bay artists and curators. Edwards said they have tons of artworks, furniture, home decor and crystals.

Edwards opened the business in 2020 – right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything was kind of shut down, so I gathered a group of people that I knew a bunch of artists and said, 'Hey, let's open now. And if we can make it through this kind of like iffy situation, we'll be great on the other side of it.' And it's, it's awesome," she said.

It's an innovative and collaborative idea that local artists appreciate.

"I wanted to create a space where local artist had a place that they can make money, they can show their art, their furniture, their jewelry, pottery or anything you can imagine that's crafted is found here," Edwards said.

Edwards said she tries to curate the most unique things she can find. Other artists appreciate the business as well.