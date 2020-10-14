Smoke plume from Cameron Peak Fire visible for miles in Loveland, Colorado

Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire obscured the sky in parts of northern Colorado as high winds from a cold front in the area fanned the flames on October 14, reports said.

The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since August 13 and spans 135,556 acres. Officials said it was 56% contained as of Wednesday, October 14.

Billowing Smoke From Cameron Peak Blaze Seen From Loveland, Colorado - Nate Jones via Storyful

Mandatory evacuations were in place for much of the Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forest and nearby areas, such as Storm Mountain, Palisade Mountain, Buckskin Heights, and Buckhorn Canyon on Wednesday, the City of Loveland and Loveland Fire-Rescue said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Alert for poor air quality in Fort Collins.

Billowing Smoke From Cameron Peak Blaze Seen From Loveland, Colorado - Leslie Sanders via Storyful

Advertisement

Video filmed by local residents Nate Jones and Leslie Sanders show smoke from the fire obscuring an otherwise blue sky over Loveland, Colorado.