Sniper shoots, kills man who held hostages at Fort Myers bank

One man is dead, and two hostages are safe after a standoff at a south Fort Myers Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a Bank of America around 11 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Deputies and the FBI responded to the scene on US-41 where they found a man holding two hostages. He was holding a knife to one of the hostage's throat.

Officials say once the robber showed signs of violence, a sniper opened fire, killing the suspect.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the involved deputy sniper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following such incidents.