Snowbird Extravaganza returned to Lakeland after 3 year break due to pandemic

Where else in Florida could you see Canada’s "Polka King" performing live?

He was part of the entertainment line-up for the return of the Snowbird Extravaganza that wrapped up Wednesday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Focused on Canadian winter visitors, the show had been absent for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The border between Canada and the U.S. was closed, keeping thousands of Canadians and millions of their dollars away from Florida businesses.

"Canadians happen to be one of the biggest economic contributors to the tourism market in Florida since we are so close to the United States," said Chris Davidge, a producer of the Snowbird Extravaganza. "There are over 300,000 long term winter residents from Canada who spend in the southern United States."

Along with entertainment and food, the show featured booths manned by businesses that cater to winter visitors, especially Canadians.

"We just want people to come and have a good time and understand that the Snowbirds are alive and well," said Garry McDonald, the president of the Canadian Snowbirds Association.

The event has been held in Florida since 1995 and in Lakeland since 2001.

Figures show Canadian tourism to the U.S. is now at 85% of its pre-pandemic level. Organizers of this event predict that by the next Snowbird Extravaganza, the southward winter migration of Snowbirds will be at full strength.