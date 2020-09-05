So many coronavirus deaths in Mexico, they are running out of death certificates

article

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Mexico so hard that the governments of several states ran out of death certificates.

Officials said Friday the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states -- Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Authorities say a million new forms have been printed and are being distributed. The certificates are printed with special characteristics because falsification has been a problem in the past.

Mexico has suffered the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 deaths in the world. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 6,196 to 623,090, while deaths rose by 522 to 66,851. Cases in Mexico now appear to have plateaued and are no longer decreasing.

US SURPASSES 6 MILLION CASES AS NEW WHITE HOUSE DOCTOR PUSHES UNPROVEN 'HERD IMMUNITY' APPROACH

SIX WATERSPOUTS FILMED SWIRLING IN GULF OF MEXICO

Advertisement

US, MEXICO AND CANADA EXTEND NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL BAN UNTIL SEPTEMBER 21