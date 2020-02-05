Socks can make all the difference in your workout

Move over, weights and resistance bands. The latest must-have for your workout is socks.

Pure Barre instructor Amanda Gorden says gripper socks are popular in her classes as well as Zumba, martial arts, MMA, yoga, and Pilates.

Gripper socks are exactly what they sound like - socks with little grippers on the soles to give the wearer more traction.

"I know a lot of people who come in, they're like, 'Oh, I won't buy it right away,' and then after the first class they say, 'Nope! I need the socks,'" says Gordon. "It really helps because you're able to stay in the form correctly and be more effective in the workout in each position that we do."

While all grippers have some sort of traction on the bottoms - they're not all the same. Some have grips in key places like toes and heels. Others grip across the entire sole, so you need to decide how much traction you need.

The type of sock you wear inside your shoe matters, too.

Lindsay Schiro, at The Running Center, says if your shoe seemed perfect but then slides when you're working out, the problem is likely your socks. The same goes for blisters.

"First of all, I ask, 'Do you like wearing socks?' If they don't, I find them the thinnest sock on the wall. If they're cool with more cushioning, I start with thickness and then from there I ask do they like compression?" Schiro said.

Advertisement

She pulled several brands off the rack for us to compare.

"These socks are actually left and right foot specific, meaning that in the arch there's literally a little bit of compression holding each foot so it gives it a specific feeling and the sock doesn't slide off the foot," she said.

Schiro also says look at the material. Some synthetic socks wick away moisture better than cotton. But they might also cost more.

"These socks are fully synthetic and that's what you're paying for. You're paying for a premium product and some of the socks have a guarantee from the company if they rip. They're an investment piece," she explained.

Sports socks can cost anywhere from $20 to $30 per six-pack to $15 a pair.