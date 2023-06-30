New Florida law will allow speed cameras in school zones

A new Florida law taking effect this weekend will target school zone speeders by allowing cities and counties to use speed cameras in school zones.

Drivers would have to be going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit to get a ticket. By law, the cameras would only be allowed to be operated during the 45 minutes that school zones are in effect. They would be turned off at other times and during the summer.

"I think that promoting school safety is something that we could all get behind," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal.

Fines for speeders caught on camera would be $100.

The Hillsborough County Commission already unanimously voted to look into launching a school speed zone detection program, which would include speed cameras.

Tickets would include a $100 fine, but no points on a person's license.

"The bulk of the money goes directly back to the sheriffs that must be used to promote school safety. It's not a money grab. It's purely an incentive to encourage people to slow it down," Wostal explained.

The new law goes into effect this weekend.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also indicated she believes the city should consider installing the cameras too.

"If you have this camera system that can catch everyone who is speeding through a school zone, 10 miles an hour over the limit. Think about what that could do to a human body. It's just a constant reminder that people have to pay attention," Castor said.

Municipalities will have to wait until the Florida Department of Transportation determines the specifications and guidelines for any speed camera programs. FDOT has until December to do so.