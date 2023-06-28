New FDOT initiative aims to bring traffic deaths and injuries down

Law enforcement agencies around the state are uniting in a mission to make Florida roads safer.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced "Target Zero", aimed at lowering the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero.

The initiative continues the crackdown on aggressive and distracted driving.

"Every day in Florida, eight people die and 49 more are seriously injured on public roadways in traffic crashes," David Gwynn, FDOT District 7 Secretary said.

FDOT says Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties have the highest rate of deadly and serious crashes among young males.

"Almost 30% of lane departure, intersection, pedestrian and bicycle fatalities and serious injuries in Florida occur in west central Florida," Gwynn said.

Law enforcement says most crashes nationwide involve driver error.

FDOT has seen a decrease on traffic deaths over the last two years.

"We have even seen a reduction in fatalities of 28%, as of April, compared to last year," Gwynn said. "And in the year of 2022 versus 2021, there were 12.5% reduction in crashes or 75 lives saved, compared to the previous year."

The Tampa Police Department says "Target Zero" goes hand in hand with "Vision Zero Tampa".

"The Tampa Police Department has seen a 27% decrease in the number of traffic fatalities in the city of Tampa this year, when compared to the same time last year," Major Richard Mills, with TPD, said. "This is on top of a 26% decrease in the total number of traffic fatalities between 2021 and 2022."

Over the last month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recorded 2,330 traffic stops, 2,060 warnings, 409 citations and nine arrests.

Most recently, HCSO and TPD united through "Operation Silents Knights", to target street racing, which has been a glaring issue in the Tampa Bay area. Deputies say 15 arrests were made, and 23 citations were issued.

FDOT is working with law enforcement agencies across Florida to bring death and serious injury numbers down.

FDOT says it has received historic levels of funding in 2023 for road improvement and safety projects. Law enforcement also renewed the push for continued funding, educational programs and safety improvement projects as Florida continues to grow.

"We all need to be safer," Gwynn said. "We have to avoid those distractions. Wear our seatbelts. Half of the people who die in a vehicle are not wearing their seatbelts."

Florida Highway Patrol says there are 23 million residents in Florida and there were 137 million visitors to Florida last year.

"When it comes to human lives, no other number is acceptable," Col. Joseph Mauer, with HCSO, said. "Zero is the ultimate number."

Law enforcement highlighted new "move over" laws, protecting law enforcement, emergency and maintenance workers and disabled vehicles.