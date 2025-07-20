Soul Ties Yoga turns Tampa pop-up events into spaces for flow, connection and community

The Brief Sisters Madeline & Molly Cutcliff started Soul Ties Yoga after sharing a passion for the movement, while also wanting to help others build strong connections and make new friends. After launching in May, they've sold out pop-up yoga events at several unique locations around the Tampa Bay area and collaborated with local non-profits to donate portions of their proceeds. They share all the details about upcoming events on social media. You can follow Soul Ties Yoga on Instagram or visit soultiesyoga.com.



Tampa is home to all kinds of unique ways to work up a sweat — but two local sisters are putting their own fresh spin on the yoga scene, creating experiences that go far beyond just movement.

Madeline and Molly Cutcliff are the founders of Soul Ties Yoga, a series of pop-up yoga events that have quickly gained traction across the Bay Area.

"We were inspired to start Soul Ties because we're sisters, and we always like to say that our souls just belong next to each other," said Madeline. "We wanted to give other people the opportunity to make deep connections and build community."

Since launching just a few months ago, the sisters have already hosted yoga classes in some truly unique places: from a rooftop live DJ flow at 1920 Ybor, to an all-women’s stretch and sound bath session inside the Spiral Staircase Social Club, and even a wellness retreat at Flora Groves Farm in Thonotosassa — complete with movement, food, and journaling.

"We feel so blessed to have had so many different local businesses we’ve worked with," said Molly. "And we have a list of dream partnerships we’re already checking off."

A signature part of Soul Ties Yoga events is live music. Some classes feature DJs, while others include surprise performances, like a saxophonist playing right in the middle of class.

"Differentiating our events is so important to us, and we’re huge music lovers," Molly shared. "It keeps the vibe going and makes each experience feel special."

The sisters also use their events as a way to give back to the community, sometimes partnering with local nonprofits and donating a portion of the proceeds.

"It’s so important to us to be able to give back in all of this with what we’re doing," said Molly.

More than movement — it’s about connection

Beyond the flow itself, the heart of Soul Ties Yoga is about bringing people together — especially adults in that in-between stage of life where making new friends can feel challenging.

"That's a huge part of why we did it. It’s so hard to make adult friendships, especially in that phase between graduating college and having kids, that awkward 10-year gap or so," Madeline explained.

For many attendees, like Emily Clemens, that mission is working.

"The sense of community is really heartwarming to see," said Clemens. "By the end, we’re all united together, and then we get to hang out in a beautiful place like this and really connect."

What's next:

As Soul Ties Yoga continues to grow, the sisters are constantly scouting new pop-up locations around Tampa Bay.

Spots for recent events have sold out in just hours, and they recently opened the opportunity to help you host the perfect private event.

What you can do:

To keep up with their latest classes and retreats, or to collaborate with them, you can follow them on Instagram or visit soultiesyoga.com.