Veterinarians are warning against invasive, toxic cane toads this rainy season

Veterinarians are sounding the alarm for pet owners to watch out for toxic cane toads as the rainy season continues.

Dr. Michelle King, a veterinarian at Harmony Vet Care in Tampa, said cane toads are spotted most during the rainy season. "Around ponds, anywhere there's bodies of water," she said, "They're large and bumpy, and they've got a characteristic shield shape on their heads."

She explained there's no real test for cane toad poisoning in pets and no guaranteed fix. But the symptoms are concerning.

"They secrete a toxin from behind their eyes. It's a milky white substance that can cause things like seizures, muscle rigidity, and even death in worst case scenarios."

Once a dog comes in contact with one, she said, time is of the essence. "If they come in contact with a toad, and they show similar symptoms, which are frothing at the mouth, sometimes collapsed or seizures and very red gums," she added, "You should try to wipe their mouths out right away or take a hose a rinse the mouth out."

It is important to rush your pet to the vet. She said, "We basically gave anti-seizure medications, anti-convulsants and we have them on IV fluids and other supportive care, helping keep their temperature up."

Since there's no test for cane toad poisoning, it's hard to pinpoint the survival rate. She said, "It depends on how much toxin they take it and it depends on the size of the patient. It's hard to say because we don't know that it's cane toad toxicity."

Experts advise closely monitoring pets in the yard through November and encourage leashing animals.

"Keep your spaces, your backyards very well-lit so that you can see them at night and try to keep everything clear, any long weeds you have in the yard, they like to hide there sometimes," said King.

