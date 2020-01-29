South Carolina animal sanctuary seeking volunteer swine snugglers

article

The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in South Carolina is seeking volunteers to cuddle with more than 100 rescue pigs to get them ready for adoption.

Cuddling helps socialize the pigs by getting them used to human contact and interaction.

The goal is to get the pigs comfortable and friendly enough to find a forever family.

According to a Facebook post on the Cotton Branch page, belly scratches, cookies, sitting with and even just talking to the pigs can get them ready for their new home.

Rescuers said the potbellied pigs were recently saved from a hoarder in Kentucky.

So far, approximately 400 out of 500 pigs have been adopted.