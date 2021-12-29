South Florida man with suspended license arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 children, injured 4

article

The driver accused of fleeing from a South Florida crash that killed two children and severely injured four other children was arrested.

Broward County deputies announced the arrest of 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer on Tuesday, one day after the deadly crash outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale. It occurred just before 3 p.m. at a bus stop.

Investigators said Greer didn't allow a public transit bus to merge and sped around it. They said he likely lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected onto a sidewalk where children were walking with an adult family member, reports WSVN. Then he sped away from the area.

Greer's vehicle was found Tuesday, hours before his arrest. He faces charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, violation probation, failure to remain at an accident and driving with a suspended license. WSVN reports he was on probation for burglary in Broward County.

(Courtesy: WSVN)

PREVIOUS: Florida police search for hit-and-run driver who killed 2 children, injured 4 others

Investigators identified the children who were killed as 5-year-old Kylie Jones and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two-year-old Audre Fleming, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, 9-year-old Laziyaka Stokes and 10-year-old Johnathan Carter were all rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. According to WSVN, two of the children were in critical condition and two were in serious condition.

