South Jetty in Venice closed over Labor Day due to Hurricane Idalia storm surge damage

Hurricane Idalia is long gone, but the storm still impacted Labor Day plans at the beach. Crews spent Monday evening picking up debris in Treasure Island, and in Venice, the South Jetty, which is normally busy on the holiday, is still shut down because of storm surge damage.

A closed sign to Humphris Park and the South Jetty in Venice is not what many expected on Labor Day.

"There is so much sand and big boulders moved and erosion from the water coming over the jetties, it’s a real mess out here," said Chris Johnson, the owner of Jetty Jacks.

The erosion can be seen in the parking lot, along the jetty and around the sides where cars once parked. But, Johnson was relieved to see his business still standing once Hurricane Idalia passed.

"The damage was all surface and while it is a mess and the city has their work cut out for them and even though it’s only been a few days since the storm with a holiday in there, the city is off to a pretty good start, and they are communicating well with me," he said.

Storm surge and heavy wave action brought about four feet of water to the South Jetty in Venice.

"Water actually washed all the way over this parking area behind me into the intercoastal waterway, carrying quite a bit of debris, sand and actually some of the boulders from the south jetty into the waterway," said James Clinch, the assistant city manager for the City of Venice.

Public Works worked to clear boulders that washed into the parking lot and other debris.

"We are working with the Army Corps of Engineers, WCIND and our local contractors to come up with a repair plan to get this park reopen just as soon as possible," said Clinch.

Johnson has faith he will be back open soon.

"We have our fingers crossed that we will be closed only a couple of weeks, but we’ve got to be realistic that it could be longer," he said.

He hopes it’ll only take two to three weeks, but his main concern remains for his staff and how the closure will continue to impact them.

"We have half a dozen people that this is their livelihood and then all of a sudden we are all out of work, and people depend on their income for the payment of their bills. So that worries on my mind right now more than anything," said Johnson.