South Tampa affordable workforce housing project breaks ground near MacDill Airforce Base

The Brief A major South Tampa apartment development is underway at 7400 Interbay Blvd. to expand affordable options for middle-income workers. Built by Hillpointe under Florida's Live Local Act, the Pointe Grand Interbay at Tampa project will feature 408 workforce housing units. The development is utilizing a 67 million dollar private finance loan and is scheduled to open to residents in June 2027.



A major South Tampa apartment development is underway to expand affordable living options for middle-income workers struggling to find attainable housing where they live.

The three-story residential project will bring hundreds of new workforce housing units to the area.

South Tampa apartment development

What we know:

Hillpointe is building the Pointe Grand Interbay at Tampa apartments, a development located at 7400 Interbay Blvd. near MacDill Air Force Base. The three-story buildings will feature 408 apartments, which will mostly consist of two-bedroom and two-bathroom layouts.

Heavy construction equipment, including an excavator and a soil compactor, prepares the ground for the incoming three-story apartment complex.

The project is being built under Florida's Live Local Act, a 2023 law that fast-tracks workforce housing development by builders. While the law requires 40% of units to be affordable for people making 80% to 120% of the area’s median household income for at least 30 years, Hillpointe plans to make all 408 units affordable. Tampa's median household income sits around $75,000, according to 2024 Census data.

Workforce rental price details

What we don't know:

The exact monthly rental prices for the units have not been released by the developer. It also remains unclear how many of the 15 pending applications under the Live Local Act will be approved by city officials in 2026.

Florida workforce housing demand

The backstory:

The development process for this project began in 2024, making it only the second Live Local project in the city of Tampa. City officials stated that the law bypasses public hearings to speed up construction, though the city began sending notices to residents in 2025.

The city of Tampa currently has at least 15 applications in various stages of the approval process under the Live Local Act. Abbye Feeley, the administrator of development and economic opportunity for the city of Tampa, said a plan for Armenia Avenue is in permitting currently and others are under review.

Local community growth expectations

What they're saying:

"South Tampa has experienced rapid growth, and it's expected to have an 8 percent population growth over the next five years," said Seth Coleman, general counsel for Hillpointe in Winter Park, Florida. "We've seen vacancy there decrease even with more units coming online."

"There were some concerns on behalf of the community. Understanding that this is state-mandated, we really have to follow what the state rules are. We still wanted to keep the public aware," Feeley said.

Pointe Grand Interbay timeline

What's next:

Crews are moving forward with construction on the property using private money following the approval of a $67 million finance loan. The complex is scheduled to open in June 2027.