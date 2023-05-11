South Tampa man shoots at suspect accused of attacking woman on evening walk

article

A woman suffered facial injuries and a concussion after police say she was attacked last Friday evening while walking through a South Tampa neighborhood.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the victim, who is a woman in her 30s, was walking down W. Watrous Avenue near S. Oregon shortly before 7 p.m. when the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Esja Nodopa, began following her.

Police say Nodopa pulled the woman's ponytail from behind and punched her in the face several times, knocking her to the ground.

When a man in his 60s tried to help the woman, police say Nodopa punched him and knocked him to the ground. That’s when, according to TPD, the man pulled out a gun and fired one round at Nodopa in self-defense. However, police say Nodopa was not struck or injured by the bullet.

Witnesses called 911 and police took Nodopa into custody near Rome Avenue and Bayshore Blvd.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, while the man in his 60s suffered bruising and abrasion to his left eye.

Nodopa was charged with one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of battery.