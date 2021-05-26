Southbound lanes of I-275 closed near downtown Tampa exit for fatal crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 275 at the downtown Tampa interchange.
At least one vehicle was spotted overturned on its side. FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison says drivers are being diverted to take Exit 45A or the eastbound Interstate 4 ramp.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.
