SpaceX gears up for Friday launch of Falcon 9 rocket

article

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast on Friday.

The launch was scheduled for 11:20 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, but the window for launch was pushed back an hour until 12:20 p.m. Then, it was pushed back to 12:55 p.m. due to some upper-level winds. If the rocket goes up, it will blast off from Complex 40.

The rocket will carry the SXM-7 satellite for Sirius XM. It will replace the XM-3 satellite in Sirius XM's fleet, which provides satellite radio to people across North America.

If the rocket goes up, you can watch the launch live on FOX 35 Orlando.