SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket, sending another round of Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink satellites into space after their Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday afternoon.

Starlink satellites reportedly help provide global internet coverage from space.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite Internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” SpaceX says.

According to Florida Today, this was the seventh batch of Starlink communication satellites to launch since May. So far, SpaceX has launched 360 Starlink satellites.

This was the second launch to take place during the coronavirus outbreak.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.