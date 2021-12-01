Sparkman Wharf kicks off Snowed Inn holiday event

Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa is launching its holiday-themed event Snowed Inn Sparkman during the month of December.

The popular waterfront food and entertainment spot will be outfitted with Instagram-able photo ops, swings transformed into ski lifts, bonfires, and a log cabin stage.

Additionally, guests can expect falling snow, festive entertainment and a new bar.

Organizers say the first 50 guests to spend $50 or more at Sparkman Wharf will also receive an exclusive Tampa sign ornament designed by local artist, AbbiCreates.

For more information, visit sparkmanwharf.com/event/snowed-inn-2/.