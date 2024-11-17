SPCA of Tampa Bay's 'Empty the Shelters' event helped more than 50 dogs and cats find forever homes

The SPCA of Tampa Bay's Empty the Shelters weekend promotion helped them adopt out more than 50 dogs and cats in two days.

SPCA staff told FOX 13 their Largo shelter sustained minimal damage after Helene and Milton, so it allowed them to get right back out there and support people in the community who've lost everything.

Even though the promotion is over, there are still plenty of animals on site that need forever homes.

The SPCA is the only open-admission, for-all animal shelter in Pinellas County. So, they also have pigs, ducks, chickens, and pocket pets available for adoptions as well.

