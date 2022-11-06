Expand / Collapse search

SPD: 1 shot, injured in Sarasota

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say they were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard a single gunshot in the area. 

Officers say they pulled over a vehicle they saw leaving the area and discovered that the passenger had a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital. 

According to police, both people in the car were cooperative, but they do not have details about a suspect at this time. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6773.    